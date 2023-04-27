Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CDW by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CDW by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW opened at $165.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.38 and a 200 day moving average of $186.30. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.13.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

See Also

