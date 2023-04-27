Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $201,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after buying an additional 1,587,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,279,000 after acquiring an additional 955,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,342,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,482,000 after acquiring an additional 820,354 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

