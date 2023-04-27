Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $281,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $115.07 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $131.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

