Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $577,000 Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Azenta were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Azenta by 165.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 43.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Azenta during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of AZTA opened at $40.75 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $79.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

