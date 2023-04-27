Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.20.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $292.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.96.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 79.50% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.