Hills Bank & Trust Co Invests $114,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $150.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

