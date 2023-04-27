Hills Bank & Trust Co Makes New $102,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $101.80 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $136.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.