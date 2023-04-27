Hills Bank & Trust Co Makes New $102,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.73.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $439.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

