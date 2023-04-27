Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 58 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $298.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.55 and its 200 day moving average is $252.85. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

