Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 69 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,274.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 72,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $461.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

