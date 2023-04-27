Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.46.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -46.95%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

