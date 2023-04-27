HM Payson & Co. Acquires New Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

