HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $222.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

