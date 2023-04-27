HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 173,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 20,183.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $8,952,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.80.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $304.92 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.83.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.