HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $292.51 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.67 and a 200 day moving average of $316.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 79.50%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.20.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

