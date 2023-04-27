HM Payson & Co. Sells 182 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $487.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $318.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

