H&R Block, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H&R Block in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.52. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.7 %

HRB opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 56.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.