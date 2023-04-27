Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $232.39, but opened at $251.92. Hubbell shares last traded at $257.72, with a volume of 271,964 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Hubbell

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 516.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $4,838,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Hubbell



Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Recommended Stories

