IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 177,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 268,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 799.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,222,880 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 991,816 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

