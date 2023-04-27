Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 2,232 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.45.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

