Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU stock opened at $372.94 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $386.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.38.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

