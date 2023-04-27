Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 607 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.08.

NYSE PH opened at $311.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

