InPlay Oil Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPO. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 0.7 %

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

IPO stock opened at C$2.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$241.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.67. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

About InPlay Oil

(Get Rating)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.