Insider Buying: Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Buys 11 Shares of Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 11 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,823 ($47.75) per share, with a total value of £420.53 ($525.20).

Bioventix Stock Performance

BVXP stock opened at GBX 3,805 ($47.52) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,858.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,796.34. Bioventix PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 3,075 ($38.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,350 ($54.33). The company has a market cap of £198.62 million, a PE ratio of 2,402.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Bioventix Cuts Dividend

Bioventix Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a GBX 62 ($0.77) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,500.00%.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

Read More

