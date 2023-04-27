IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires £150.12 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £150.12 ($187.49).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Jonathan Gunby acquired 50 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($185.46).

LON IHP opened at GBX 265.40 ($3.31) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 270.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 282.15. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 204 ($2.55) and a one year high of GBX 368 ($4.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £879.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2,041.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

IHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.12) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IntegraFin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 326.25 ($4.07).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

