Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $26.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $764.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. Analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,960,000 after buying an additional 217,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,755,000 after purchasing an additional 197,255 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,883 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 780,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 345,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

