International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Financial Comparison

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for International Flavors & Fragrances and LanzaTech Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances 1 5 8 0 2.50 LanzaTech Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus price target of $114.73, indicating a potential upside of 21.57%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than LanzaTech Global.

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and LanzaTech Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances $12.44 billion 1.94 -$1.87 billion ($7.22) -13.07 LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -$1.36 million N/A N/A

LanzaTech Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Flavors & Fragrances.

Volatility & Risk

International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and LanzaTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances -14.81% 7.46% 3.80% LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -0.90%

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats LanzaTech Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division. The Health & Biosciences business consists of a biotechnology-driven portfolio of enzymes, food cultures, probiotics and specialty ingredients for food, home and personal care, and health and wellness applications. The Scent business creates fragrance compounds, fragrance ingredients and cosmetic ingredients that are integral elements in the world’s finest perfumes and best-known household and personal care products. The Pharma Solutions business produces a vast portfolio including cellulosics and seaweed-based pharma excipients, used to improve the functionality and delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, including controlled or modified drug release formulations, and enabling. The company was founded in 1833 and is headqua

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Rating)

LanzaTech Global Inc. converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc., formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.