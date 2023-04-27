Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,041 call options on the company. This is an increase of 175% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,560 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 82,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Price Performance

SAN opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 9.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

