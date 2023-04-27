Investors Buy High Volume of Revolve Group Put Options (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 20,425 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 766% compared to the typical volume of 2,358 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.24.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1,205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,838,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 482,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 519,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Revolve Group stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolve Group

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.