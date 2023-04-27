Investors Buy High Volume of TPG Put Options (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,357% compared to the typical daily volume of 549 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Get TPG alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth $474,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at $14,585,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Stock Down 2.5 %

TPG opened at $27.96 on Thursday. TPG has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -999.95%.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.