Investors Buy Large Volume of AMC Entertainment Put Options (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 635,865 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 28% compared to the typical daily volume of 496,686 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp bought 380,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,555,375 shares of company stock worth $169,784,565. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMC stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.79.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.22.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.