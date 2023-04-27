Investors Buy Large Volume of Axos Financial Put Options (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 20,012 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,471% compared to the typical volume of 1,274 put options.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg acquired 1,320 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.81% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Axos Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Axos Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Axos Financial by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Axos Financial by 38.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

