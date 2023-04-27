Investors Buy Large Volume of SentinelOne Call Options (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 36,874 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 664% compared to the average daily volume of 4,824 call options.

S has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,383,954.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,315 shares of company stock worth $4,906,247 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 7.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE S opened at $16.78 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

