Investors Purchase High Volume of GE HealthCare Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,800 call options on the company. This is an increase of 269% compared to the average daily volume of 2,659 call options.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GEHC opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

