Investors Purchase Large Volume of TG Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 16,362 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average volume of 10,773 call options.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $22.10 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.03% and a negative net margin of 7,124.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

