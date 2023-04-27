Investors Purchase Large Volume of TG Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 16,362 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average volume of 10,773 call options.
TG Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $22.10 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.03% and a negative net margin of 7,124.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.