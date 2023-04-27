Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $6.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IREN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

IREN stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 65,761 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 53,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

