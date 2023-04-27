iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $221.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.58 and its 200-day moving average is $217.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

