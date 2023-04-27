Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.47 million. On average, analysts expect Itaú Corpbanca to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Itaú Corpbanca Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. Itaú Corpbanca’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

