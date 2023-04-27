ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for ITT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Shares of ITT opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.20. ITT has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $29,172,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $28,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

