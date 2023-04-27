Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,340 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 22.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Shares of HUBB opened at $260.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.00. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $265.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

