Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys 835 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.