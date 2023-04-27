Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.08. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $18.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.92 EPS.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $278.07 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $294.02. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.87 and a 200-day moving average of $244.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total value of $2,045,681.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,632 shares of company stock worth $23,978,883 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

