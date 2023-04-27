Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Hold

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capri will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 3,864.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 17.2% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.