Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) CEO Michael D. Hsu Sells 46,508 Shares of Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KMB opened at $143.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 755.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 168,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.