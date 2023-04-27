Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$5.97-6.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.95. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$20.18-20.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.50 billion.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $143.61 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average of $130.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.45.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

