Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.89) to €16.00 ($17.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($21.11) to €18.50 ($20.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

PHG opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.36. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 44.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

