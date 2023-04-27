Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHGGet Rating) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.89) to €16.00 ($17.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($21.11) to €18.50 ($20.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

PHG opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.36. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 44.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.