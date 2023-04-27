L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $194.54 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 83.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

