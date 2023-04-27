Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

NYSE:YUM opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.