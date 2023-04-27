Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,716 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.