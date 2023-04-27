Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $357.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

